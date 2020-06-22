7603 East 49 Street

Amenities

Check out this charming home located at 7603 E 49th Street that features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 864 square feet of living space. It includes a spacious living room, cute dining area right off the kitchen, extra off street parking, and so much more just waiting for you to come and make it your new home! There is plush, neutral plush carpeting installed throughout the main areas of the home with the exception of the kitchen, dining, and bathroom areas. The kitchen comes with beautifully crafted cabinetry, and newer appliances for all your cooking and storage needs. Each bedroom is ample in size, and comes with plenty of closet space. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.