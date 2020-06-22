All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
7603 East 49 Street
7603 East 49 Street

7603 East 49th Street
Location

7603 East 49th Street, Kansas City, MO 64129
Eastwood Hill East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out this charming home located at 7603 E 49th Street that features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 864 square feet of living space. It includes a spacious living room, cute dining area right off the kitchen, extra off street parking, and so much more just waiting for you to come and make it your new home! There is plush, neutral plush carpeting installed throughout the main areas of the home with the exception of the kitchen, dining, and bathroom areas. The kitchen comes with beautifully crafted cabinetry, and newer appliances for all your cooking and storage needs. Each bedroom is ample in size, and comes with plenty of closet space. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7603 East 49 Street have any available units?
7603 East 49 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7603 East 49 Street currently offering any rent specials?
7603 East 49 Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7603 East 49 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7603 East 49 Street is pet friendly.
Does 7603 East 49 Street offer parking?
No, 7603 East 49 Street does not offer parking.
Does 7603 East 49 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7603 East 49 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7603 East 49 Street have a pool?
No, 7603 East 49 Street does not have a pool.
Does 7603 East 49 Street have accessible units?
No, 7603 East 49 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7603 East 49 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7603 East 49 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7603 East 49 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7603 East 49 Street does not have units with air conditioning.
