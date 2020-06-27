All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7601 E 113th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7601 E 113th St
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

7601 E 113th St

7601 East 113th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7601 East 113th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7601 E 113th St Kansas City, MO 64134
Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Independence available immediately for rent.

3BR / 2Ba available now

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking

Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath house for rent in Independence. Available immediately for $825.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.

Only qualifications necessary are.

-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent
-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 5 years
-strong rental history
-favorable credit

Please call for more info.

Apply online at https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/774996
App fees differ online

(RLNE5050999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7601 E 113th St have any available units?
7601 E 113th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7601 E 113th St have?
Some of 7601 E 113th St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7601 E 113th St currently offering any rent specials?
7601 E 113th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7601 E 113th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7601 E 113th St is pet friendly.
Does 7601 E 113th St offer parking?
Yes, 7601 E 113th St offers parking.
Does 7601 E 113th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7601 E 113th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7601 E 113th St have a pool?
No, 7601 E 113th St does not have a pool.
Does 7601 E 113th St have accessible units?
No, 7601 E 113th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7601 E 113th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7601 E 113th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hamilton
701 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Staley Crossing
9535 N Main St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Scholars Row
5522 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64110
Three Fountains
717 W. 101 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64114
Bellerive
214 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Flashcube
720 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St
Kansas City, MO 64133

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary