Kansas City, MO
7601 E 100th Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7601 E 100th Terrace

7601 East 100th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7601 East 100th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Bannister Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make your next address in Bannister Slopes with this updated 4 bedroom 2.5 bath split level home. The kitchen features granite counter-tops, and includes an electric range, microwave, dishwasher, disposal and refrigerator! Schedule an appointment to see inside today!

*** Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. ***

http://www.sbdhousing.com/tenant_resources.php

OUR RENTAL PROCESS:
*We must have a completed application, for everyone over the age of 18, which includes a copy of each person’s photo id, income verification, and rental verification received from landlord, pictures of pets, and all application fee's paid before we can begin processing the application.

*We verify rental history. (If you owe money to a previous landlord or utility company, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We verify your income is at least 3x the amount of the rent. We do a criminal background check (Drugs or Violent Crimes in the last 10 Years automatic denial) We also pull a credit report. (If you are under a current bankruptcy, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We do look at the application as a whole. We will consider a cosigner or additional deposit for applications that may be borderline.

*If your application is approved, we require you to pay the base security deposit (in full) within 24 hours to remove the home from the market.

*You must move in within two weeks. You are required to pay a FULL month’s rent, any additional security deposit (if requested), and any pet fees the day of key pick up.

*PET FEES: All pet fees are NONREFUNDABLE. There is a minimum charge of $300 for first pet, $150 each additional plus a $25.00 monthly pet rent, per pet, limit of 3. *NO PIT BULLS!

*We are a paperless office and require you to use our online pay portal for rental payments after the initial certified funds are processed.

Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

Please submit any additional documentation to leasing@sbdhousing.com

Please allow 3 business days for processing, thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7601 E 100th Terrace have any available units?
7601 E 100th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7601 E 100th Terrace have?
Some of 7601 E 100th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7601 E 100th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7601 E 100th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7601 E 100th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 7601 E 100th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 7601 E 100th Terrace offer parking?
No, 7601 E 100th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 7601 E 100th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7601 E 100th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7601 E 100th Terrace have a pool?
No, 7601 E 100th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7601 E 100th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7601 E 100th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7601 E 100th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7601 E 100th Terrace has units with dishwashers.

