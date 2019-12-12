7513 East 111th Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don’t miss out on this beautiful 3 bed 1 bath house.



This cute home features beautiful hardwood flooring, new carpeting, new kitchen countertops, a newly refurbished bathroom, and a spacious fenced-in backyard.



This house is in a great location in south Kansas City right off of Highway 470 and 49 and surrounded by plenty of shopping and restaurants. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.