Kansas City, MO
7513 East 111th Terrace
Last updated October 7 2019 at 9:15 PM

7513 East 111th Terrace

7513 East 111th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7513 East 111th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don’t miss out on this beautiful 3 bed 1 bath house.

This cute home features beautiful hardwood flooring, new carpeting, new kitchen countertops, a newly refurbished bathroom, and a spacious fenced-in backyard.

This house is in a great location in south Kansas City right off of Highway 470 and 49 and surrounded by plenty of shopping and restaurants. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7513 East 111th Terrace have any available units?
7513 East 111th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7513 East 111th Terrace have?
Some of 7513 East 111th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7513 East 111th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7513 East 111th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7513 East 111th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 7513 East 111th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 7513 East 111th Terrace offer parking?
No, 7513 East 111th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 7513 East 111th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7513 East 111th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7513 East 111th Terrace have a pool?
No, 7513 East 111th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7513 East 111th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7513 East 111th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7513 East 111th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 7513 East 111th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

