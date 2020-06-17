7510 Wabash Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful home will be ready for move in by mid November. It features hardwoods throughout, a fully equipped kitchen, main floor laundry hook-ups, half bath, dining room with lots of windows, living room with fireplace, and a second sitting room with corner fireplace on the main level. The upstairs has 3 spacious bedrooms, and a full bath, as well as a large wardrobe closet and a built in linen closet with drawers. Also features a large front porch, off street parking, large yard, and a full unfinished basement.



NO Vouchers.



No showings until the property is complete, which should be by 11/15/18.



$40 app fee

$950 rent / $900 deposit (will offer at $925 rent for a 24 month lease)

$250 pet deposit, per pet, inquire within



**No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years, even if eviction has been paid off or dismissed. Sorry, no exceptions.



**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

Contact us to schedule a showing.