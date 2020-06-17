All apartments in Kansas City
Location

7510 Wabash Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
East Meyer 7

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful home will be ready for move in by mid November. It features hardwoods throughout, a fully equipped kitchen, main floor laundry hook-ups, half bath, dining room with lots of windows, living room with fireplace, and a second sitting room with corner fireplace on the main level. The upstairs has 3 spacious bedrooms, and a full bath, as well as a large wardrobe closet and a built in linen closet with drawers. Also features a large front porch, off street parking, large yard, and a full unfinished basement.

NO Vouchers.

No showings until the property is complete, which should be by 11/15/18.

$40 app fee
$950 rent / $900 deposit (will offer at $925 rent for a 24 month lease)
$250 pet deposit, per pet, inquire within

**No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years, even if eviction has been paid off or dismissed. Sorry, no exceptions.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7510 Wabash Avenue have any available units?
7510 Wabash Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7510 Wabash Avenue have?
Some of 7510 Wabash Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7510 Wabash Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7510 Wabash Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7510 Wabash Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7510 Wabash Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7510 Wabash Avenue offer parking?
No, 7510 Wabash Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7510 Wabash Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7510 Wabash Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7510 Wabash Avenue have a pool?
No, 7510 Wabash Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7510 Wabash Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7510 Wabash Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7510 Wabash Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7510 Wabash Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
