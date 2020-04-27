Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7503 East 112th Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7503 East 112th Terrace
7503 East 112th Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
7503 East 112th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
- This home is currently being renovated! This is a 3bed2bath beautiful home close to the highway and even closer to the schools in the district.
(RLNE4601424)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7503 East 112th Terrace have any available units?
7503 East 112th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 7503 East 112th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7503 East 112th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7503 East 112th Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 7503 East 112th Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 7503 East 112th Terrace offer parking?
No, 7503 East 112th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 7503 East 112th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7503 East 112th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7503 East 112th Terrace have a pool?
No, 7503 East 112th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7503 East 112th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7503 East 112th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7503 East 112th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 7503 East 112th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7503 East 112th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 7503 East 112th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
