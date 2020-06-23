All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7501 E 52nd Ter

7501 East 52nd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7501 East 52nd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64129
Eastwood Hill East

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 864 sf home is located in Kansas City, MO. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with white appliances, and spacious dining area. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7501 E 52nd Ter have any available units?
7501 E 52nd Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7501 E 52nd Ter have?
Some of 7501 E 52nd Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7501 E 52nd Ter currently offering any rent specials?
7501 E 52nd Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7501 E 52nd Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 7501 E 52nd Ter is pet friendly.
Does 7501 E 52nd Ter offer parking?
No, 7501 E 52nd Ter does not offer parking.
Does 7501 E 52nd Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7501 E 52nd Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7501 E 52nd Ter have a pool?
No, 7501 E 52nd Ter does not have a pool.
Does 7501 E 52nd Ter have accessible units?
No, 7501 E 52nd Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 7501 E 52nd Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 7501 E 52nd Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
