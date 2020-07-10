7443 East 100 Terrace

Amenities

Come see this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage near Blue Ridge Blvd & I-470 in Kansas City. Living room has gorgeous hardwood floors and large front window. A lovely brick fireplace is the focal point of the living room. Kitchen has tons of storage space in its scalloped white cabinets. Includes refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Dining room is right off the kitchen and has sliding glass doors to back deck and large fenced in back yard. Basement has lots of room for storage.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.