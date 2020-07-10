All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7443 East 100 Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7443 East 100 Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7443 East 100 Terrace

7443 East 100th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7443 East 100th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Bannister Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come see this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage near Blue Ridge Blvd & I-470 in Kansas City. Living room has gorgeous hardwood floors and large front window. A lovely brick fireplace is the focal point of the living room. Kitchen has tons of storage space in its scalloped white cabinets. Includes refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Dining room is right off the kitchen and has sliding glass doors to back deck and large fenced in back yard. Basement has lots of room for storage.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7443 East 100 Terrace have any available units?
7443 East 100 Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7443 East 100 Terrace have?
Some of 7443 East 100 Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7443 East 100 Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7443 East 100 Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7443 East 100 Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 7443 East 100 Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 7443 East 100 Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 7443 East 100 Terrace offers parking.
Does 7443 East 100 Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7443 East 100 Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7443 East 100 Terrace have a pool?
No, 7443 East 100 Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7443 East 100 Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7443 East 100 Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7443 East 100 Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7443 East 100 Terrace has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Staley Crossing
9535 N Main St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Interstate
12 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64154
Columbus Park Lofts
550 E 5th St.
Kansas City, MO 64106
Reserve at South Pointe
8900 Old Santa Fe Rd
Kansas City, MO 64138
North Oak Crossing Apartments
9400 N Oak Trfy
Kansas City, MO 64155
Steeplechase Apartments
311 NW 96th St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Eastwood Crossings
7000 Crabapple Ln
Kansas City, MO 64129

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary