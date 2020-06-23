All apartments in Kansas City
7439 Olive St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7439 Olive St

7439 Olive Street · No Longer Available
Location

7439 Olive Street, Kansas City, MO 64132
East Meyer 7

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious home won't last long!!! 4 bed, 2 bath Kansas City! - 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,789 sq.ft

FEATURES
Large backyard with patio
Beautiful hardwood floors
Tons of storage space
Fireplace

Schools:
Satchel Paige Elementary
African-Centered College Preparatory
Center Sr. High

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing!

Applications found at rentkc.net

Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Maponics and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE4382751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7439 Olive St have any available units?
7439 Olive St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7439 Olive St have?
Some of 7439 Olive St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7439 Olive St currently offering any rent specials?
7439 Olive St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7439 Olive St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7439 Olive St is pet friendly.
Does 7439 Olive St offer parking?
No, 7439 Olive St does not offer parking.
Does 7439 Olive St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7439 Olive St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7439 Olive St have a pool?
No, 7439 Olive St does not have a pool.
Does 7439 Olive St have accessible units?
No, 7439 Olive St does not have accessible units.
Does 7439 Olive St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7439 Olive St does not have units with dishwashers.
