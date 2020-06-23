7439 Olive St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance fireplace

This spacious home won't last long!!! 4 bed, 2 bath Kansas City! - 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,789 sq.ft



FEATURES

Large backyard with patio

Beautiful hardwood floors

Tons of storage space

Fireplace



Schools:

Satchel Paige Elementary

African-Centered College Preparatory

Center Sr. High



Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing!



Applications found at rentkc.net



Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Maponics and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.



