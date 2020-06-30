All apartments in Kansas City
7439 Longview Road

7439 Longview Road · No Longer Available
Location

7439 Longview Road, Kansas City, MO 64134
Kirkside

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
pool
Another Great Listing From LaTonya And Renters Warehouse! Property available NOW. 3 bed 2 bath corner unit townhome with fresh updates. Open floor plan on the main level. Upstairs has all 3 bedrooms with a full bath. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent with good rental history. Tenants pay all utilities. Lawn care/snow removal included in the rent. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent. Pets negotiable with a non refundable deposit. Schedule your showing today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7439 Longview Road have any available units?
7439 Longview Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7439 Longview Road currently offering any rent specials?
7439 Longview Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7439 Longview Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7439 Longview Road is pet friendly.
Does 7439 Longview Road offer parking?
No, 7439 Longview Road does not offer parking.
Does 7439 Longview Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7439 Longview Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7439 Longview Road have a pool?
Yes, 7439 Longview Road has a pool.
Does 7439 Longview Road have accessible units?
No, 7439 Longview Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7439 Longview Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7439 Longview Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7439 Longview Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7439 Longview Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
