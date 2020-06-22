7429 College Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 1,152 Sq ft property was built in 1959 has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Property has been completely updated Full Unfinished basement, tile backsplash in kitchen. Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. Newer Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! NO SECTION 8 must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET. View our website at www.usreebpm.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity