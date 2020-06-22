All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7429 College Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7429 College Ave
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:54 AM

7429 College Ave

7429 College Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7429 College Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Noble and Gregory Ridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 1,152 Sq ft property was built in 1959 has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Property has been completely updated Full Unfinished basement, tile backsplash in kitchen. Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. Newer Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! NO SECTION 8 must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET. View our website at www.usreebpm.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7429 College Ave have any available units?
7429 College Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7429 College Ave have?
Some of 7429 College Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7429 College Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7429 College Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7429 College Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7429 College Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7429 College Ave offer parking?
No, 7429 College Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7429 College Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7429 College Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7429 College Ave have a pool?
No, 7429 College Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7429 College Ave have accessible units?
No, 7429 College Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7429 College Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7429 College Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Six40
640 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
Park Central
300 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Richelieu
405 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Clyde Manor
350 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Oaks at Prairie View
8031 NW Milrey Dr
Kansas City, MO 64152

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary