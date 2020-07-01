All apartments in Kansas City
Location

7428 Highland Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64131
East Meyer 6

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bed 1 Bath Home - Dont miss out on this cute 3 bed 1 bath house.

This beautiful home features stunning hardwood flooring and a renovated kitchen that offers new countertops, a new tile backsplash, and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. This house also offers large living and dining areas as well as three bedrooms that are great sizes. The spacious backyard and the refurbished bath are other great features of this home.

This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of 71 hwy and 75th St. It is surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment and dining. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept any housing voucher programs*?
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5423124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7428 Highland Ave. have any available units?
7428 Highland Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7428 Highland Ave. have?
Some of 7428 Highland Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7428 Highland Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7428 Highland Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7428 Highland Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7428 Highland Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 7428 Highland Ave. offer parking?
No, 7428 Highland Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 7428 Highland Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7428 Highland Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7428 Highland Ave. have a pool?
No, 7428 Highland Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 7428 Highland Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7428 Highland Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7428 Highland Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7428 Highland Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

