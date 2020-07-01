7428 Highland Ave.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Beautiful 3 Bed 1 Bath Home - Dont miss out on this cute 3 bed 1 bath house.



This beautiful home features stunning hardwood flooring and a renovated kitchen that offers new countertops, a new tile backsplash, and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. This house also offers large living and dining areas as well as three bedrooms that are great sizes. The spacious backyard and the refurbished bath are other great features of this home.



This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of 71 hwy and 75th St. It is surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment and dining. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept any housing voucher programs*?

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



(RLNE5423124)