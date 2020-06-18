All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
7424 Park Ave, Kansas City, MO 64132
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

7424 Park Ave, Kansas City, MO 64132

7424 Park Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7424 Park Ave, Kansas City, MO 64132
East Meyer 7

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bed 1 Bath Home - ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!

Dont miss out on this cute 3 bed 1 bath house.

This home features stunning hardwood flooring and a renovated kitchen that offers new countertops, a new tile backsplash, and matching appliances. The home also gets plenty of natural sunlight and features newly refurbished bathrooms. The spacious fenced-in backyard is another great feature of this home.

This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of 71 hwy and surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment and dining. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5483210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7424 Park Ave, Kansas City, MO 64132 have any available units?
7424 Park Ave, Kansas City, MO 64132 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7424 Park Ave, Kansas City, MO 64132 currently offering any rent specials?
7424 Park Ave, Kansas City, MO 64132 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7424 Park Ave, Kansas City, MO 64132 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7424 Park Ave, Kansas City, MO 64132 is pet friendly.
Does 7424 Park Ave, Kansas City, MO 64132 offer parking?
No, 7424 Park Ave, Kansas City, MO 64132 does not offer parking.
Does 7424 Park Ave, Kansas City, MO 64132 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7424 Park Ave, Kansas City, MO 64132 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7424 Park Ave, Kansas City, MO 64132 have a pool?
No, 7424 Park Ave, Kansas City, MO 64132 does not have a pool.
Does 7424 Park Ave, Kansas City, MO 64132 have accessible units?
No, 7424 Park Ave, Kansas City, MO 64132 does not have accessible units.
Does 7424 Park Ave, Kansas City, MO 64132 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7424 Park Ave, Kansas City, MO 64132 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7424 Park Ave, Kansas City, MO 64132 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7424 Park Ave, Kansas City, MO 64132 does not have units with air conditioning.
