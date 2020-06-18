7424 Park Ave, Kansas City, MO 64132

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Beautiful 3 Bed 1 Bath Home - ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!



Dont miss out on this cute 3 bed 1 bath house.



This home features stunning hardwood flooring and a renovated kitchen that offers new countertops, a new tile backsplash, and matching appliances. The home also gets plenty of natural sunlight and features newly refurbished bathrooms. The spacious fenced-in backyard is another great feature of this home.



This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of 71 hwy and surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment and dining. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



(RLNE5483210)