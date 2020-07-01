All apartments in Kansas City
Location

741 East 63rd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64110
Holmes Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL home for rent in WALDO!!! This home is completely updated with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It has gorgeous walnut hardwood flooring, tiling in the bathrooms, and granite counter-tops. There is also a fenced in backyard, along with ample storage space in the basement. Also included is a breakfast nook in between the kitchen and dining room with a built-in cabinet. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and over the range microwave...all included! All New exterior paint in 2019!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,375, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 741 East 63rd Terrace have any available units?
741 East 63rd Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 741 East 63rd Terrace have?
Some of 741 East 63rd Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 741 East 63rd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
741 East 63rd Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 741 East 63rd Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 741 East 63rd Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 741 East 63rd Terrace offer parking?
No, 741 East 63rd Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 741 East 63rd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 741 East 63rd Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 741 East 63rd Terrace have a pool?
No, 741 East 63rd Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 741 East 63rd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 741 East 63rd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 741 East 63rd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 741 East 63rd Terrace has units with dishwashers.

