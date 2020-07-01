741 East 63rd Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL home for rent in WALDO!!! This home is completely updated with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It has gorgeous walnut hardwood flooring, tiling in the bathrooms, and granite counter-tops. There is also a fenced in backyard, along with ample storage space in the basement. Also included is a breakfast nook in between the kitchen and dining room with a built-in cabinet. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and over the range microwave...all included! All New exterior paint in 2019!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,375, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.