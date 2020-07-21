All apartments in Kansas City
7408 NW 76th Pl
7408 NW 76th Pl

7408 Northwest 76th Place · No Longer Available
Location

7408 Northwest 76th Place, Kansas City, MO 64152
Platte Ridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
Split level home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The home comes with Stove, refrigerator, microwave and a dishwasher. The basement is a fully finished basement with a 2 car garage, great for storage. Home is located near major shopping areas and great schools. Home includes carpet and tiling in basement.

Elementary- Renner
Middle School- Congress
High School- Park Hill

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet deposit required based on size and number of pets*
This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the application fee, anyone over the age of 18 must fill out an application. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

