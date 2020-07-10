Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
7407 East 112th Street
7407 East 112th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
7407 East 112th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Recently remodeled with fresh paint, new flooring, and tons of room. 4 Bedroom, 2 Full bath, and a 1 car garage. Call today to make this your new home. Section 8 Welcome with 4 Bed Voucher.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7407 East 112th Street have any available units?
7407 East 112th Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7407 East 112th Street have?
Some of 7407 East 112th Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7407 East 112th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7407 East 112th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7407 East 112th Street pet-friendly?
No, 7407 East 112th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 7407 East 112th Street offer parking?
Yes, 7407 East 112th Street offers parking.
Does 7407 East 112th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7407 East 112th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7407 East 112th Street have a pool?
No, 7407 East 112th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7407 East 112th Street have accessible units?
No, 7407 East 112th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7407 East 112th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7407 East 112th Street has units with dishwashers.
