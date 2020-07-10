7407 East 112th Street

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Recently remodeled with fresh paint, new flooring, and tons of room. 4 Bedroom, 2 Full bath, and a 1 car garage. Call today to make this your new home. Section 8 Welcome with 4 Bed Voucher.