Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:25 AM

7407 East 107th Street

7407 East 107th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7407 East 107th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don’t miss out on this cute 3 bed 1 bath house.

This home features stunning hardwood flooring, a large living area and kitchen, three great sized bedrooms, and a renovated bath. The kitchen has also been renovated, it offers new countertops, a new tile backsplash, new cabinetry and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The spacious fenced-in backyard is another great feature of this home.

This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of 470 hwy and is surrounded by plenty of entertainment and dining. It is also a short drive from Longview Lake! Don’t miss out on this great home, tour it while it is still available!

Move-in Costs:  
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/) 
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only) 
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7407 East 107th Street have any available units?
7407 East 107th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7407 East 107th Street have?
Some of 7407 East 107th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7407 East 107th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7407 East 107th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7407 East 107th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7407 East 107th Street is pet friendly.
Does 7407 East 107th Street offer parking?
No, 7407 East 107th Street does not offer parking.
Does 7407 East 107th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7407 East 107th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7407 East 107th Street have a pool?
No, 7407 East 107th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7407 East 107th Street have accessible units?
No, 7407 East 107th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7407 East 107th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7407 East 107th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

