7407 E.107th St.

Amenities
Cute 3 Bed 1 Bath Home - Dont miss out on this cute 3 bed 1 bath house.
This home features stunning hardwood flooring, a large living area and kitchen, three great sized bedrooms, and a renovated bath. The kitchen has also been renovated, it offers new countertops, a new tile backsplash, new cabinetry and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The spacious fenced-in backyard is another great feature of this home.
This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of 470 hwy and is surrounded by plenty of entertainment and dining. It is also a short drive from Longview Lake! Dont miss out on this great home, tour it while it is still available!
Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)
*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
(RLNE5587327)