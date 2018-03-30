7407 E.107th St.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute 3 Bed 1 Bath Home - Dont miss out on this cute 3 bed 1 bath house.



This home features stunning hardwood flooring, a large living area and kitchen, three great sized bedrooms, and a renovated bath. The kitchen has also been renovated, it offers new countertops, a new tile backsplash, new cabinetry and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The spacious fenced-in backyard is another great feature of this home.



This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of 470 hwy and is surrounded by plenty of entertainment and dining. It is also a short drive from Longview Lake! Dont miss out on this great home, tour it while it is still available!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



