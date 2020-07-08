All apartments in Kansas City
7405 Park Ave

7405 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7405 Park Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
East Meyer 7

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Coming Soon! Cute home in a quite Kansas City Mo neighborhood. 2 bedroom 1 bath, newer carpet and paint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7405 Park Ave have any available units?
7405 Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7405 Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7405 Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7405 Park Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7405 Park Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 7405 Park Ave offer parking?
No, 7405 Park Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7405 Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7405 Park Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7405 Park Ave have a pool?
No, 7405 Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7405 Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 7405 Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7405 Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7405 Park Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7405 Park Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7405 Park Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

