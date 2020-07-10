All apartments in Kansas City
7405 E. 110th ST
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

7405 E. 110th ST

7405 East 110th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7405 East 110th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1cd20d20b2 ---- Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch style home. Features eat-in kitchen with refrigerator and stove, lovely hardwod floors and fireplace in the spacious living room, washer/dryer hookups, large back deck and 1 car garage. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community&rsquo;s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW&trade;) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 1 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7405 E. 110th ST have any available units?
7405 E. 110th ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7405 E. 110th ST have?
Some of 7405 E. 110th ST's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7405 E. 110th ST currently offering any rent specials?
7405 E. 110th ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7405 E. 110th ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 7405 E. 110th ST is pet friendly.
Does 7405 E. 110th ST offer parking?
Yes, 7405 E. 110th ST offers parking.
Does 7405 E. 110th ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7405 E. 110th ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7405 E. 110th ST have a pool?
No, 7405 E. 110th ST does not have a pool.
Does 7405 E. 110th ST have accessible units?
No, 7405 E. 110th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 7405 E. 110th ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 7405 E. 110th ST does not have units with dishwashers.

