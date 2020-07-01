All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7403 East 108 Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7403 East 108 Terrace
Last updated January 30 2020 at 6:18 PM

7403 East 108 Terrace

7403 East 108th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7403 East 108th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
3 Bedroom/2 bath Ranch that you'll have to see for yourself! Enjoy the open kitchen that includes appliances and is situated right off of the family room. The home interior has been freshly painted and has new carpet. Not to mention,a 1- car attached garage for your convenience.
Good location backing up to Sycamore Park! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7403 East 108 Terrace have any available units?
7403 East 108 Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7403 East 108 Terrace have?
Some of 7403 East 108 Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7403 East 108 Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7403 East 108 Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7403 East 108 Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 7403 East 108 Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 7403 East 108 Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 7403 East 108 Terrace offers parking.
Does 7403 East 108 Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7403 East 108 Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7403 East 108 Terrace have a pool?
No, 7403 East 108 Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7403 East 108 Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7403 East 108 Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7403 East 108 Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 7403 East 108 Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Nelle - 3734 Warwick
3734 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
721 E. Armour
721 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Kenwood
615 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Acme Apartments
3200 Gillham Road
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Newbern
525 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary