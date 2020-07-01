7403 East 108 Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

3 Bedroom/2 bath Ranch that you'll have to see for yourself! Enjoy the open kitchen that includes appliances and is situated right off of the family room. The home interior has been freshly painted and has new carpet. Not to mention,a 1- car attached garage for your convenience.

Good location backing up to Sycamore Park! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

