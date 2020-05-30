All apartments in Kansas City
7349 Euclid Ave
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:23 AM

7349 Euclid Ave

7349 Euclid Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7349 Euclid Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
East Meyer 7

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 bed, 1.5 bath South KC! - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 802 sq.ft

FEATURES
Attached garage
Spacious bedrooms
Basement

Schools ?
Satchel Paige Elementary
African-Centered College Preparatory
Center Sr. High

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing!

Applications found at rentkc.net

Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Maponics and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE4440838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7349 Euclid Ave have any available units?
7349 Euclid Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7349 Euclid Ave have?
Some of 7349 Euclid Ave's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7349 Euclid Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7349 Euclid Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7349 Euclid Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7349 Euclid Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7349 Euclid Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7349 Euclid Ave does offer parking.
Does 7349 Euclid Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7349 Euclid Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7349 Euclid Ave have a pool?
No, 7349 Euclid Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7349 Euclid Ave have accessible units?
No, 7349 Euclid Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7349 Euclid Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7349 Euclid Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
