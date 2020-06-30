Rent Calculator
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM
7344 Indiana
7344 Indiana Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
7344 Indiana Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Noble and Gregory Ridge
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome Home! - This cozy home features 3 bedrooms/ 2 baths with a spacious living room area and large eat in kitchen. Apply Today! For more information contact our Leasing Agent at (816) 634-2207..
(RLNE5597203)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7344 Indiana have any available units?
7344 Indiana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 7344 Indiana currently offering any rent specials?
7344 Indiana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7344 Indiana pet-friendly?
Yes, 7344 Indiana is pet friendly.
Does 7344 Indiana offer parking?
No, 7344 Indiana does not offer parking.
Does 7344 Indiana have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7344 Indiana does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7344 Indiana have a pool?
No, 7344 Indiana does not have a pool.
Does 7344 Indiana have accessible units?
No, 7344 Indiana does not have accessible units.
Does 7344 Indiana have units with dishwashers?
No, 7344 Indiana does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7344 Indiana have units with air conditioning?
No, 7344 Indiana does not have units with air conditioning.
