Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

7335 Wayne

7335 Wayne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7335 Wayne Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64131
East Meyer 6

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Home in KCMO-Showings Begin MID-OCTOBER!! - MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON.
Get on the waiting list here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1002992?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in East Meyer Neighborhood in KCMO. This home has almost 2,000 sqft of living space!! New pictures coming soon!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5131952)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7335 Wayne have any available units?
7335 Wayne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7335 Wayne currently offering any rent specials?
7335 Wayne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7335 Wayne pet-friendly?
Yes, 7335 Wayne is pet friendly.
Does 7335 Wayne offer parking?
Yes, 7335 Wayne offers parking.
Does 7335 Wayne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7335 Wayne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7335 Wayne have a pool?
No, 7335 Wayne does not have a pool.
Does 7335 Wayne have accessible units?
No, 7335 Wayne does not have accessible units.
Does 7335 Wayne have units with dishwashers?
No, 7335 Wayne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7335 Wayne have units with air conditioning?
No, 7335 Wayne does not have units with air conditioning.
