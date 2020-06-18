All apartments in Kansas City
7335 Northeast 51st Street
7335 Northeast 51st Street

7335 Northeast 51st Street · No Longer Available
Location

7335 Northeast 51st Street, Kansas City, MO 64119
Maple Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don’t miss out on this cute 4 bed 1.5 bath house.

This cute home features beautiful hardwood flooring, new carpeting, and a renovated kitchen that offers new countertops, a new tile backsplash, and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The home also gets plenty of natural sunlight and features newly refurbished bathrooms. The spacious fenced-in backyard is another great feature of this home.

This house is in a great location in northern Kansas City right off of 435 hwy and surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment and dining. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7335 Northeast 51st Street have any available units?
7335 Northeast 51st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7335 Northeast 51st Street have?
Some of 7335 Northeast 51st Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7335 Northeast 51st Street currently offering any rent specials?
7335 Northeast 51st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7335 Northeast 51st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7335 Northeast 51st Street is pet friendly.
Does 7335 Northeast 51st Street offer parking?
No, 7335 Northeast 51st Street does not offer parking.
Does 7335 Northeast 51st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7335 Northeast 51st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7335 Northeast 51st Street have a pool?
No, 7335 Northeast 51st Street does not have a pool.
Does 7335 Northeast 51st Street have accessible units?
No, 7335 Northeast 51st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7335 Northeast 51st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7335 Northeast 51st Street does not have units with dishwashers.

