7325 Walrond Avenue
Last updated November 26 2019 at 5:47 PM

7325 Walrond Avenue

7325 Walrond Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7325 Walrond Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Noble and Gregory Ridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Another great listing from Renters Warehouse. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is nicely finished and is move in ready. There will be a refrigerator and stove/oven provided prior to move in. This home has a separate dining room and mudroom. There are wood floors throughout with vinyl plank floors in the kitchen. There is also a good size basement with a washer & dryer connection. There is a $45 application fee for anyone 18 or over that will live in the home and a $150 administrative fee. The deposit is equal to one months rent or $695. We require that you make 3 times the rent in monthly income, have good rental history and reasonable credit. Pets may be accepted with owner approval and additional deposit. Please call 816-281-2557 or email to schedule a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7325 Walrond Avenue have any available units?
7325 Walrond Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7325 Walrond Avenue have?
Some of 7325 Walrond Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7325 Walrond Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7325 Walrond Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7325 Walrond Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7325 Walrond Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7325 Walrond Avenue offer parking?
No, 7325 Walrond Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7325 Walrond Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7325 Walrond Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7325 Walrond Avenue have a pool?
No, 7325 Walrond Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7325 Walrond Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7325 Walrond Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7325 Walrond Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7325 Walrond Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

