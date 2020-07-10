All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7308 E 109 Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7308 E 109 Terrace
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

7308 E 109 Terrace

7308 East 109th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7308 East 109th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/17f5be00a6 ---- Charming home in KC!

Kitchen features bright, white cabinetry and the living room has large bay windows!

Don&rsquo;t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.
Kansas City Property Management

**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $950.00 breaks down as follows:
Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
Holding fee of $850.00
Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:
Non-Refundable Fee $350.00
Refundable Security Deposit $500.00
Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

**Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet.
We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.
This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).
The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter. Security Deposit: 950 Parking: 1 Car Garage Lease Length: 12 month Square Footage: 1100 Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/9/16 House Number: 7309 Bathroom: 2 Bedrooms: 4 Pets: Yes (additional deposit may be required) Price Specials: none Filter Easy Program Laundry Area Inside Walk In Shower Washer/Dryer Not Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7308 E 109 Terrace have any available units?
7308 E 109 Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7308 E 109 Terrace have?
Some of 7308 E 109 Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7308 E 109 Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7308 E 109 Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7308 E 109 Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 7308 E 109 Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 7308 E 109 Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 7308 E 109 Terrace offers parking.
Does 7308 E 109 Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7308 E 109 Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7308 E 109 Terrace have a pool?
No, 7308 E 109 Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7308 E 109 Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7308 E 109 Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7308 E 109 Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 7308 E 109 Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hamilton
701 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr
Kansas City, MO 64116
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St
Kansas City, MO 64105
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64106
Alexander
3421 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Richelieu
405 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Colonnades
100 West Armour Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Oaks at Prairie View
8031 NW Milrey Dr
Kansas City, MO 64152

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary