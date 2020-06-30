All apartments in Kansas City
7306 Ruskin Way

7306 Ruskin Way · No Longer Available
Location

7306 Ruskin Way, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 3 Bed 1 Bath Home - Dont miss out on this cute 3 bed 1 bath house.

This cute home features stunning hardwood flooring, and a renovated kitchen that offers new countertops, a new tile backsplash, and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The home also features a newly refurbished bathroom. The spacious fenced-in backyard is another great feature of this home.

This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of 49 hwy and surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment and dining. Dont miss out on this great home, tour it while it is still available!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5562883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7306 Ruskin Way have any available units?
7306 Ruskin Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7306 Ruskin Way have?
Some of 7306 Ruskin Way's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7306 Ruskin Way currently offering any rent specials?
7306 Ruskin Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7306 Ruskin Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7306 Ruskin Way is pet friendly.
Does 7306 Ruskin Way offer parking?
No, 7306 Ruskin Way does not offer parking.
Does 7306 Ruskin Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7306 Ruskin Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7306 Ruskin Way have a pool?
No, 7306 Ruskin Way does not have a pool.
Does 7306 Ruskin Way have accessible units?
No, 7306 Ruskin Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7306 Ruskin Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7306 Ruskin Way does not have units with dishwashers.

