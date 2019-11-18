All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7244 Agnes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7244 Agnes
Last updated August 28 2019 at 10:36 PM

7244 Agnes

7244 Agnes Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7244 Agnes Ave, Kansas City, MO 64132
Noble and Gregory Ridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
affordable 2 bed 1 bath single family home all on 1level with spacious yard and w/d hook ups window ac unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7244 Agnes have any available units?
7244 Agnes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7244 Agnes have?
Some of 7244 Agnes's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7244 Agnes currently offering any rent specials?
7244 Agnes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7244 Agnes pet-friendly?
No, 7244 Agnes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 7244 Agnes offer parking?
No, 7244 Agnes does not offer parking.
Does 7244 Agnes have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7244 Agnes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7244 Agnes have a pool?
No, 7244 Agnes does not have a pool.
Does 7244 Agnes have accessible units?
No, 7244 Agnes does not have accessible units.
Does 7244 Agnes have units with dishwashers?
No, 7244 Agnes does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Province of Briarcliff
1282 NW Vivion Rd
Kansas City, MO 64118
Harlow House - 3745 Warwick
3745 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Union - Berkley Riverfront Park
1000 Berkley Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64120
Summit Crossing
14500 E Bannister Rd
Kansas City, MO 64139
Stockyards Place
1515 Genessee St
Kansas City, MO 64102
Reserve at South Pointe
8900 Old Santa Fe Rd
Kansas City, MO 64138
Falcon Point
829 Northwest 79 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64118
Windsor House
3420 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary