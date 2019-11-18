Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7244 Agnes
Last updated August 28 2019 at 10:36 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7244 Agnes
7244 Agnes Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
7244 Agnes Ave, Kansas City, MO 64132
Noble and Gregory Ridge
Amenities
w/d hookup
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
affordable 2 bed 1 bath single family home all on 1level with spacious yard and w/d hook ups window ac unit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7244 Agnes have any available units?
7244 Agnes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7244 Agnes have?
Some of 7244 Agnes's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7244 Agnes currently offering any rent specials?
7244 Agnes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7244 Agnes pet-friendly?
No, 7244 Agnes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 7244 Agnes offer parking?
No, 7244 Agnes does not offer parking.
Does 7244 Agnes have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7244 Agnes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7244 Agnes have a pool?
No, 7244 Agnes does not have a pool.
Does 7244 Agnes have accessible units?
No, 7244 Agnes does not have accessible units.
Does 7244 Agnes have units with dishwashers?
No, 7244 Agnes does not have units with dishwashers.
