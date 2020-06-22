All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 721 East Armour Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
721 East Armour Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

721 East Armour Boulevard

721 East Armour Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Central Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

721 East Armour Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64109
Central Hyde Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 East Armour Boulevard have any available units?
721 East Armour Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 721 East Armour Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
721 East Armour Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 East Armour Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 721 East Armour Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 721 East Armour Boulevard offer parking?
No, 721 East Armour Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 721 East Armour Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 East Armour Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 East Armour Boulevard have a pool?
No, 721 East Armour Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 721 East Armour Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 721 East Armour Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 721 East Armour Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 721 East Armour Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 721 East Armour Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 721 East Armour Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Altitude 970
6301 N. Klamm Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Woods at Windrose Creek
480 NE Windrose Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
Brownhardt
801 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St
Kansas City, MO 64106
The Duke
500 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
3408 Gillham
3408 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway
3201-3207 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary