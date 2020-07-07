Rent Calculator
7209 E. 112th St.
7209 E. 112th St.
7209 East 112th Street
No Longer Available
Location
7209 East 112th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
7209 E. 112th St -
(RLNE4673647)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7209 E. 112th St. have any available units?
7209 E. 112th St. doesn't have any available units at this time.
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 7209 E. 112th St. currently offering any rent specials?
7209 E. 112th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7209 E. 112th St. pet-friendly?
No, 7209 E. 112th St. is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 7209 E. 112th St. offer parking?
No, 7209 E. 112th St. does not offer parking.
Does 7209 E. 112th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7209 E. 112th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7209 E. 112th St. have a pool?
No, 7209 E. 112th St. does not have a pool.
Does 7209 E. 112th St. have accessible units?
No, 7209 E. 112th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 7209 E. 112th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7209 E. 112th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7209 E. 112th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7209 E. 112th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
