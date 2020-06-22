All apartments in Kansas City
7209 E 108th Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7209 E 108th Dr

7209 East 108th Drive
Location

7209 East 108th Drive, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This 1100 Sq ft property was built in 1955 has 4 bedrooms and 2 bath. Property has been updated painted inside and out. Carpet, Newer Countertops and tile backsplash. Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website at WWW.ONLYCHOICEPM.COM. Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7209 E 108th Dr have any available units?
7209 E 108th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7209 E 108th Dr have?
Some of 7209 E 108th Dr's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7209 E 108th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7209 E 108th Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7209 E 108th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7209 E 108th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 7209 E 108th Dr offer parking?
No, 7209 E 108th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7209 E 108th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7209 E 108th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7209 E 108th Dr have a pool?
No, 7209 E 108th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7209 E 108th Dr have accessible units?
No, 7209 E 108th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7209 E 108th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7209 E 108th Dr has units with dishwashers.
