Kansas City, MO
7207 North Kentucky Avenue
Last updated December 16 2019 at 9:36 PM

7207 North Kentucky Avenue

7207 North Kentucky Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7207 North Kentucky Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64158
Pleasant Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply for your dream home today and get your application fees credited back when approved! Hurry, this special offer won't last long! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7207 North Kentucky Avenue have any available units?
7207 North Kentucky Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7207 North Kentucky Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7207 North Kentucky Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7207 North Kentucky Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7207 North Kentucky Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7207 North Kentucky Avenue offer parking?
No, 7207 North Kentucky Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7207 North Kentucky Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7207 North Kentucky Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7207 North Kentucky Avenue have a pool?
No, 7207 North Kentucky Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7207 North Kentucky Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7207 North Kentucky Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7207 North Kentucky Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7207 North Kentucky Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7207 North Kentucky Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7207 North Kentucky Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
