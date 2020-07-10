7206 East 112th Street

Amenities
7206 E 112th St, Kansas City, MO 64134
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/768792?source=marketing
To apply, visit: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/mrepropertymanagementllc1/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1728446493
Now Available. Charming 3 bed, 1 bath home with 1 car attached garage in the Ruskin Heights neighborhood of Kansas City. Newer flooring throughout. Appliances included. Hickman Mills Schools (not verified)
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
-Minimum 12-month lease required.
-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.
-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.
-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.
-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.
-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.
-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.
Contact Information
MRE Property Management
Phone: 816-388-9588
9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.