7206 East 112th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7206 East 112th Street

7206 East 112th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7206 East 112th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7206 E 112th St, Kansas City, MO 64134

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/768792?source=marketing

To apply, visit: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/mrepropertymanagementllc1/tenantApplication.action?unitID=1728446493

Now Available. Charming 3 bed, 1 bath home with 1 car attached garage in the Ruskin Heights neighborhood of Kansas City. Newer flooring throughout. Appliances included. Hickman Mills Schools (not verified)

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

-Minimum 12-month lease required.

-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.

-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.

-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.

-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.

-Tenant pays all utilities, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.

-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.

Contact Information

MRE Property Management

Phone: 816-388-9588

9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday

**All Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7206 East 112th Street have any available units?
7206 East 112th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7206 East 112th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7206 East 112th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7206 East 112th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7206 East 112th Street is pet friendly.
Does 7206 East 112th Street offer parking?
Yes, 7206 East 112th Street offers parking.
Does 7206 East 112th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7206 East 112th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7206 East 112th Street have a pool?
No, 7206 East 112th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7206 East 112th Street have accessible units?
No, 7206 East 112th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7206 East 112th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7206 East 112th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7206 East 112th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7206 East 112th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

