719 Indiana Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

719 Indiana Ave

719 Indiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

719 Indiana Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64124
Lykins

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5 Bed/ 2 Bath House FOR RENT!! - 5 bedroom, 2 bath, 2,160 sq.ft

FEATURES:
One car garage
Carpeted bedrooms
Spacious kitchen
Ceiling fans

Schools ?
Whittler Elementary School
Northeast Middle School
Northeast High School

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing!

Applications found at rentkc.net

**Currently not accepting section 8

Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Maponics and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

(RLNE4667022)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

