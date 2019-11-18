719 Indiana Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan Property Amenities accepts section 8 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5 Bed/ 2 Bath House FOR RENT!! - 5 bedroom, 2 bath, 2,160 sq.ft



FEATURES:

One car garage

Carpeted bedrooms

Spacious kitchen

Ceiling fans



Schools ?

Whittler Elementary School

Northeast Middle School

Northeast High School



Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing!



Applications found at rentkc.net



**Currently not accepting section 8



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.



