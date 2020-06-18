All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7113 E 111th Terr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7113 E 111th Terr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

7113 E 111th Terr

7113 East 111th Terrace · (816) 634-2207
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7113 East 111th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7113 E 111th Terr · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
*Move In Special!! Half Off 2nd Month Rent !! - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Ruskin Heights is 912 square feet and features updated appliances, beautiful white cabinets, and an extra long drive way for off street parking. Love entertaining? If so, this is the house is for you. Use the generous back yard with patio off of the kitchen to BBQ with family and friends.Visit our website www.pragerpm.com to get prequalified and view this home! Housing vouchers are welcome on this home. (*Restrictions Apply/Move in Special.)

(RLNE5648897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7113 E 111th Terr have any available units?
7113 E 111th Terr has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7113 E 111th Terr have?
Some of 7113 E 111th Terr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7113 E 111th Terr currently offering any rent specials?
7113 E 111th Terr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7113 E 111th Terr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7113 E 111th Terr is pet friendly.
Does 7113 E 111th Terr offer parking?
Yes, 7113 E 111th Terr does offer parking.
Does 7113 E 111th Terr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7113 E 111th Terr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7113 E 111th Terr have a pool?
No, 7113 E 111th Terr does not have a pool.
Does 7113 E 111th Terr have accessible units?
No, 7113 E 111th Terr does not have accessible units.
Does 7113 E 111th Terr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7113 E 111th Terr does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7113 E 111th Terr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gatehouse
11803 Holiday Dr
Kansas City, MO 64134
3435 Main
3435 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Ashton Place
414 W 89th St
Kansas City, MO 64114
Switzer Lofts
1936 Summit Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Watermark Tiffany Springs
9641 North Ambassador Drive
Kansas City, MO 64154
Lakeside Village
8418 N Overland Ct
Kansas City, MO 64154
Reserve at South Pointe
8900 Old Santa Fe Rd
Kansas City, MO 64138
Raleigh Arms
3346 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity