7113 E 111th Terr

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

*Move In Special!! Half Off 2nd Month Rent !! - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Ruskin Heights is 912 square feet and features updated appliances, beautiful white cabinets, and an extra long drive way for off street parking. Love entertaining? If so, this is the house is for you. Use the generous back yard with patio off of the kitchen to BBQ with family and friends.Visit our website www.pragerpm.com to get prequalified and view this home! Housing vouchers are welcome on this home. (*Restrictions Apply/Move in Special.)



(RLNE5648897)