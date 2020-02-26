Rent Calculator
Last updated January 27 2020 at 2:40 PM
7110 E 108TH ST
7110 East 108th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
7110 East 108th Street, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE5266933)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7110 E 108TH ST have any available units?
7110 E 108TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 7110 E 108TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
7110 E 108TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7110 E 108TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 7110 E 108TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 7110 E 108TH ST offer parking?
No, 7110 E 108TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 7110 E 108TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7110 E 108TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7110 E 108TH ST have a pool?
No, 7110 E 108TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 7110 E 108TH ST have accessible units?
No, 7110 E 108TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 7110 E 108TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 7110 E 108TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7110 E 108TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 7110 E 108TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
