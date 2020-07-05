Rent Calculator
7108 College Ave RIV-258
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM
1 of 1
7108 College Ave RIV-258
7108 College Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
7108 College Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Noble and Gregory Ridge
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7108 College ~ Coming Soon - Newly updated and ready to call home. Only $675 per month rent and $675 security deposit. Call for details 816-503-6219
(RLNE5491799)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7108 College Ave RIV-258 have any available units?
7108 College Ave RIV-258 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 7108 College Ave RIV-258 currently offering any rent specials?
7108 College Ave RIV-258 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7108 College Ave RIV-258 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7108 College Ave RIV-258 is pet friendly.
Does 7108 College Ave RIV-258 offer parking?
No, 7108 College Ave RIV-258 does not offer parking.
Does 7108 College Ave RIV-258 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7108 College Ave RIV-258 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7108 College Ave RIV-258 have a pool?
No, 7108 College Ave RIV-258 does not have a pool.
Does 7108 College Ave RIV-258 have accessible units?
No, 7108 College Ave RIV-258 does not have accessible units.
Does 7108 College Ave RIV-258 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7108 College Ave RIV-258 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7108 College Ave RIV-258 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7108 College Ave RIV-258 does not have units with air conditioning.
