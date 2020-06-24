7104 Flora Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64131 East Meyer 6
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come take a look at the newly updated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home! Spacious and ready for your touch! Give us a call or text me to schedule a tour! *Washer and Dryer Hookups *New Appliances *Recessed Lighting *Spacious Yard *New Paint *New Carpet *Centrally Located *Central Heat and AC *Garbage Disposal *Microwave
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 7104 Flora Avenue have any available units?
7104 Flora Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.