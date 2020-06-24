All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 28 2019 at 9:43 PM

7104 Flora Avenue

7104 Flora Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7104 Flora Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64131
East Meyer 6

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Come take a look at the newly updated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home! Spacious and ready for your touch! Give us a call or text me to schedule a tour!
*Washer and Dryer Hookups
*New Appliances
*Recessed Lighting
*Spacious Yard
*New Paint
*New Carpet
*Centrally Located
*Central Heat and AC
*Garbage Disposal
*Microwave

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7104 Flora Avenue have any available units?
7104 Flora Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7104 Flora Avenue have?
Some of 7104 Flora Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7104 Flora Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7104 Flora Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7104 Flora Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7104 Flora Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 7104 Flora Avenue offer parking?
No, 7104 Flora Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7104 Flora Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7104 Flora Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7104 Flora Avenue have a pool?
No, 7104 Flora Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7104 Flora Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7104 Flora Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7104 Flora Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7104 Flora Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
