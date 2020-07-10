All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 7100 East 107th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7100 East 107th Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7100 East 107th Place

7100 E 107th Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7100 E 107th Ter, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom ranch home available soon. Hardwood floors throughout, fridge and stove provided. Converted garage is now a bonus room. Fenced backyard with covered patio. Main floor laundry hookups. Located on a corner lot.

*PLEASE READ BELOW*

NO Section 8
$40 app fee, per person
$695 rent / $600 deposit
$250 pet deposit

*NO felonies or evictions in the last 10 years, even if paid off, or dismissed.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7100 East 107th Place have any available units?
7100 East 107th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7100 East 107th Place have?
Some of 7100 East 107th Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7100 East 107th Place currently offering any rent specials?
7100 East 107th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7100 East 107th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 7100 East 107th Place is pet friendly.
Does 7100 East 107th Place offer parking?
Yes, 7100 East 107th Place offers parking.
Does 7100 East 107th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7100 East 107th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7100 East 107th Place have a pool?
No, 7100 East 107th Place does not have a pool.
Does 7100 East 107th Place have accessible units?
No, 7100 East 107th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7100 East 107th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 7100 East 107th Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windemere
601 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Scholars Row
5522 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64110
Brownhardt
801 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64114
Pinehurst
500 NW 63rd St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Eastwood Crossings
7000 Crabapple Ln
Kansas City, MO 64129
The Oaks at Prairie View
8031 NW Milrey Dr
Kansas City, MO 64152

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary