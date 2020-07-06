707 E 72nd St

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Home for Rent just East of Brookside in Nice quiet neighborhood - This Kansas City, Missouri home is located at 72nd & Holmes. The home has 3 Bedrooms and 1.5 Baths. The home has also been newly painted. The kitchen includes: Refrigerator, Stove with Washer and Dryer hookups off the kitchen. The majority of the home has hardwood floors with carpeting on the stairs and in the hallways. The bedrooms are nice size with excellent closet space. The backyard is fenced. Central Air. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call Laurie for Showing. 913-206-0372

Rent is $1295.00 Per Month



(RLNE4353248)