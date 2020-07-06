All apartments in Kansas City
707 E 72nd St

707 East 72nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

707 East 72nd Street, Kansas City, MO 64131
Waldo

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Home for Rent just East of Brookside in Nice quiet neighborhood - This Kansas City, Missouri home is located at 72nd & Holmes. The home has 3 Bedrooms and 1.5 Baths. The home has also been newly painted. The kitchen includes: Refrigerator, Stove with Washer and Dryer hookups off the kitchen. The majority of the home has hardwood floors with carpeting on the stairs and in the hallways. The bedrooms are nice size with excellent closet space. The backyard is fenced. Central Air. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet.
See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Laurie for Showing. 913-206-0372
Rent is $1295.00 Per Month

(RLNE4353248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 E 72nd St have any available units?
707 E 72nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 707 E 72nd St have?
Some of 707 E 72nd St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 707 E 72nd St currently offering any rent specials?
707 E 72nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 E 72nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 707 E 72nd St is pet friendly.
Does 707 E 72nd St offer parking?
No, 707 E 72nd St does not offer parking.
Does 707 E 72nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 E 72nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 E 72nd St have a pool?
No, 707 E 72nd St does not have a pool.
Does 707 E 72nd St have accessible units?
No, 707 E 72nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 707 E 72nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 707 E 72nd St does not have units with dishwashers.

