706 West 76 Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Welcome to West Waldo!

This two bedroom, one bath home is all about location!

Situated on a quiet street with mature trees but minutes from nightlife, shopping and dining!

Just east of Ward Pkwy, 10 minutes to the Country Club Plaza, five minutes to Brookside and Ward Parkway Shops, plus walkable to the Waldo nightlife!

An adorable front porch takes you into this home featuring a large living room, or it can broken up to a living and dining room space!

Hardwood floors throughout, bedrooms have great closet space! Refinished full bath!

Galley-style kitchen with refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher and microwave provided.

Off the kitchen boasts a beautiful new backyard deck, fenced in yard and 1 car detached garage!

Basement comes with room for storage, two large built-in shelves! Full-size washer/dryer provided.

Google fiber ready!

Cat or small Dog (under 25 lbs.) considered with pet deposit.

Serious inquiries only! Clean background and rental history.