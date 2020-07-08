All apartments in Kansas City
706 West 76 Terrace

706 West 76th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

706 West 76th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
google fiber
internet access
Welcome to West Waldo!
This two bedroom, one bath home is all about location!
Situated on a quiet street with mature trees but minutes from nightlife, shopping and dining!
Just east of Ward Pkwy, 10 minutes to the Country Club Plaza, five minutes to Brookside and Ward Parkway Shops, plus walkable to the Waldo nightlife!
An adorable front porch takes you into this home featuring a large living room, or it can broken up to a living and dining room space!
Hardwood floors throughout, bedrooms have great closet space! Refinished full bath!
Galley-style kitchen with refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher and microwave provided.
Off the kitchen boasts a beautiful new backyard deck, fenced in yard and 1 car detached garage!
Basement comes with room for storage, two large built-in shelves! Full-size washer/dryer provided.
Google fiber ready!
Cat or small Dog (under 25 lbs.) considered with pet deposit.
Serious inquiries only! Clean background and rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 West 76 Terrace have any available units?
706 West 76 Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 706 West 76 Terrace have?
Some of 706 West 76 Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 West 76 Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
706 West 76 Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 West 76 Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 706 West 76 Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 706 West 76 Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 706 West 76 Terrace offers parking.
Does 706 West 76 Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 706 West 76 Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 West 76 Terrace have a pool?
No, 706 West 76 Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 706 West 76 Terrace have accessible units?
No, 706 West 76 Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 706 West 76 Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 706 West 76 Terrace has units with dishwashers.

