All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 706 East 54 Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
706 East 54 Terrace
Last updated December 5 2019 at 5:15 AM

706 East 54 Terrace

706 East 54th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Western 49-63
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

706 East 54th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64110
Western 49-63

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This cute home with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths is ready for you to look at! It features beautiful hardwood floors, a spacious floor plan, cabinetry throughout the house, and a beautiful front porch with a swinging chair.

This house is located very close to the University of Missouri Kansas City and is just a short drive to downtown Kansas City. Don't miss out on this great opportunity

House has -
- Unfinished basement
- Washer/dryer hookup in basement
- Back of property is fenced

Move-in Costs:  
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/) 
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only) 
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 East 54 Terrace have any available units?
706 East 54 Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 706 East 54 Terrace have?
Some of 706 East 54 Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 East 54 Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
706 East 54 Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 East 54 Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 706 East 54 Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 706 East 54 Terrace offer parking?
No, 706 East 54 Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 706 East 54 Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 East 54 Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 East 54 Terrace have a pool?
No, 706 East 54 Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 706 East 54 Terrace have accessible units?
No, 706 East 54 Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 706 East 54 Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 706 East 54 Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cambria
333 W 46th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64112
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr
Kansas City, MO 64154
Ashton Court Apartments
8700 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St
Kansas City, MO 64106
Park Central
300 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Falcon Point
829 Northwest 79 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64118
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary