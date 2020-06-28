706 East 54 Terrace

Amenities
This cute home with 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths is ready for you to look at! It features beautiful hardwood floors, a spacious floor plan, cabinetry throughout the house, and a beautiful front porch with a swinging chair.
This house is located very close to the University of Missouri Kansas City and is just a short drive to downtown Kansas City. Don't miss out on this great opportunity
House has -
- Unfinished basement
- Washer/dryer hookup in basement
- Back of property is fenced
Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)
*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
Contact us to schedule a showing.