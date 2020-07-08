All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7051 South Benton Avenue

7051 South Benton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7051 South Benton Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Self Help Neighborhood Council

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This cute 2 bedroom midtown home is located at S. Benton and Gregory Blvd, just blocks from 71 Hwy. It features hardwoods throughout, as well as new paint, vinyl, light fixtures, and windows.

NO Section 8

$40 app fee
$575 rent / $575 deposit
$250 pet deposit. Pets under 25 lbs only. Limit 1

**No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years, even if eviction has been paid off or dismissed. Sorry, no exceptions.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediate
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7051 South Benton Avenue have any available units?
7051 South Benton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7051 South Benton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7051 South Benton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7051 South Benton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7051 South Benton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7051 South Benton Avenue offer parking?
No, 7051 South Benton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7051 South Benton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7051 South Benton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7051 South Benton Avenue have a pool?
No, 7051 South Benton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7051 South Benton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7051 South Benton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7051 South Benton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7051 South Benton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7051 South Benton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7051 South Benton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

