7051 South Benton Avenue

pet friendly recently renovated

This cute 2 bedroom midtown home is located at S. Benton and Gregory Blvd, just blocks from 71 Hwy. It features hardwoods throughout, as well as new paint, vinyl, light fixtures, and windows.



NO Section 8



$40 app fee

$575 rent / $575 deposit

$250 pet deposit. Pets under 25 lbs only. Limit 1



**No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years, even if eviction has been paid off or dismissed. Sorry, no exceptions.



**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediate

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.