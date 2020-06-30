705 NW 111th Terrace

Amenities

*Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing*



Check out this gorgeous three bedroom, two bathroom home in Kansas City! This home offers large rooms and large closets for extra storage. The kitchen is ideal for anyone who loves to cook and have space for entreating friends and family. All of the rooms offer either luxury vinyl plank or carpet.



We are pet friendly!



Located near schools, shopping, dining, as well as many local business.



