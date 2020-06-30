All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
705 NW 111th Terrace
705 NW 111th Terrace

705 Northwest 111th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

705 Northwest 111th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64155

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing*

Check out this gorgeous three bedroom, two bathroom home in Kansas City! This home offers large rooms and large closets for extra storage. The kitchen is ideal for anyone who loves to cook and have space for entreating friends and family. All of the rooms offer either luxury vinyl plank or carpet.

We are pet friendly!

Located near schools, shopping, dining, as well as many local business.

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

(RLNE5557021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 NW 111th Terrace have any available units?
705 NW 111th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 705 NW 111th Terrace have?
Some of 705 NW 111th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 NW 111th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
705 NW 111th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 NW 111th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 705 NW 111th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 705 NW 111th Terrace offer parking?
No, 705 NW 111th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 705 NW 111th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 NW 111th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 NW 111th Terrace have a pool?
No, 705 NW 111th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 705 NW 111th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 705 NW 111th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 705 NW 111th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 NW 111th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

