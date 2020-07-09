All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

705 Northwest 88th Terrace

705 Northwest 88th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

705 Northwest 88th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64155
Sherrydale

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Located close to all that the Northland has to offer.

3bedroom/1.5 bathrooms

Don't miss the chance to have your family settled by the Holidays!

So much new in this property!

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet deposit required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the first application, our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Application Fees are Non-Refundable. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Northwest 88th Terrace have any available units?
705 Northwest 88th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 705 Northwest 88th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
705 Northwest 88th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Northwest 88th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 705 Northwest 88th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 705 Northwest 88th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 705 Northwest 88th Terrace offers parking.
Does 705 Northwest 88th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Northwest 88th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Northwest 88th Terrace have a pool?
No, 705 Northwest 88th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 705 Northwest 88th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 705 Northwest 88th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Northwest 88th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 Northwest 88th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 705 Northwest 88th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 705 Northwest 88th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

