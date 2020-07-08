Rent Calculator
705 Brighton
705 Brighton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
705 Brighton Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64124
Lykins
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom House, 1Bath - Cute 3 Bedroom Home, 1 Bath, Hardwood floors & carpet. Thermal windows, Central air. Washer & Dryer Hook ups. Close to bus lines & businesses.
(RLNE5730046)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 705 Brighton have any available units?
705 Brighton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 705 Brighton have?
Some of 705 Brighton's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 705 Brighton currently offering any rent specials?
705 Brighton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Brighton pet-friendly?
Yes, 705 Brighton is pet friendly.
Does 705 Brighton offer parking?
No, 705 Brighton does not offer parking.
Does 705 Brighton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Brighton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Brighton have a pool?
No, 705 Brighton does not have a pool.
Does 705 Brighton have accessible units?
No, 705 Brighton does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Brighton have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 Brighton does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
