7012 Benton Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e5189f90b2 ---- SPECIAL - GET $200 OFF OCTOBER RENT IF YOU MOVE IN BY SEPTEMBER 20TH Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Features eat in kitchen with refrigerator and stove, living room and dining room with hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms and off street parking. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community’s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW™) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 3 Bedroom Pets Upon Approval Stove