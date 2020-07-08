7010 East 84th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don’t miss out on this gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath house.



This home features beautiful hardwood flooring, new carpeting, and a renovated kitchen that offers new tile flooring, new countertops, a new tile backsplash, and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The home also gets plenty of natural sunlight and features newly refurbished bathrooms. The master bedroom offers two walk-in closets and a full bath. Another great feature of this home is its back deck which overlooks a spacious fenced-in backyard. The third bedroom is a non-conforming room that could also be used as an office space, etc.



This house is in a great location in northern Kansas City right off of 435 hwy and surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment, parks, and dining. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.