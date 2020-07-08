All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
7010 East 84th Street
Last updated December 16 2019 at 7:53 PM

7010 East 84th Street

7010 East 84th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7010 East 84th Street, Kansas City, MO 64138
Oldham Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don’t miss out on this gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath house.

This home features beautiful hardwood flooring, new carpeting, and a renovated kitchen that offers new tile flooring, new countertops, a new tile backsplash, and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The home also gets plenty of natural sunlight and features newly refurbished bathrooms. The master bedroom offers two walk-in closets and a full bath. Another great feature of this home is its back deck which overlooks a spacious fenced-in backyard. The third bedroom is a non-conforming room that could also be used as an office space, etc.

This house is in a great location in northern Kansas City right off of 435 hwy and surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment, parks, and dining. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:  
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/) 
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only) 
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7010 East 84th Street have any available units?
7010 East 84th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7010 East 84th Street have?
Some of 7010 East 84th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7010 East 84th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7010 East 84th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7010 East 84th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7010 East 84th Street is pet friendly.
Does 7010 East 84th Street offer parking?
No, 7010 East 84th Street does not offer parking.
Does 7010 East 84th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7010 East 84th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7010 East 84th Street have a pool?
No, 7010 East 84th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7010 East 84th Street have accessible units?
No, 7010 East 84th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7010 East 84th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7010 East 84th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

