Kansas City, MO
701 NW 80th Terrace
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

701 NW 80th Terrace

701 Northwest 80th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

701 Northwest 80th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64118
Jefferson Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
MOVE-IN NOW - 3 bed, 1bath - Newly Rehabbed - Beautiful completely updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Features eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, new cabinetry and new appliances, all new flooring throughout, spacious living room and bedrooms, washer/dryer hookups and off-street parking. Lots of storage! Come see before it's too late!!

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once an applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management.

Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE5683444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 NW 80th Terrace have any available units?
701 NW 80th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 NW 80th Terrace have?
Some of 701 NW 80th Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 NW 80th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
701 NW 80th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 NW 80th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 NW 80th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 701 NW 80th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 701 NW 80th Terrace offers parking.
Does 701 NW 80th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 NW 80th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 NW 80th Terrace have a pool?
No, 701 NW 80th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 701 NW 80th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 701 NW 80th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 701 NW 80th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 NW 80th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

